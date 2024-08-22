Forward Max Andreev Returns to Firebirds

August 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have announced that forward Max Andreev has been re-signed for the 2024-25 season.

Andreev returns to the Firebirds' organization after a breakout rookie season with the Kansas City Mavericks in the ECHL. The Moscow, Russia native logged 73 points (19 goals, 54 assists) in 63 games with the Mavericks and helped Kansas City to a Western Conference Championship. In the postseason, Andreev added six goals and nine assists in 15 games. The 25-year-old was named to the ECHL's All-Star team, All-Rookie Team, and was the co-winner of the ECHL's Performer of the Year award for best +/- rating (+34). The 6-foot, 183-pounder appeared in five games with the Firebirds last season.

Prior to his professional career, Andreev skated in 99 games at the NCAA Division-I level with Colgate University. Andreev notched 75 points (22 goals, 53 assists) and helped his team to an ECAC Regular Season Championship in 2020.

