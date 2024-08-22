Reign Sign Bryce Brodzinski to AHL Contract

August 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced the signing of forward Bryce Brodzinski to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Brodzinski, 24, will begin his professional campaign with the Reign after completing a five-year collegiate career at the University of Minnesota in the Big Ten Conference. The forward competed in 185 games with the Gophers from 2019-24 and compiled 119 points on 60 goals and 59 assists (60-59=119).

Originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 7th round of the 2019 NHL Draft (196 overall), he is the all-time leader in games played in Minnesota history.

During the most recent 2023-24 campaign, Brodzinski tied for the team lead in scoring while serving as an alternate captain, setting a career-high with 36 points on 14 goals and 22 assists along with a +21 rating. 12 of his points came on the power play on five goals and seven assists.

The year prior, the Blaine, Minn. native finished with 19 goals and 31 points while helping the Gophers to a Big Ten Regular Season title and the 23rd Frozen Four appearance in program history. Brodzinski was named the Most Outstanding Player at the Fargo Regional in the NCAA Tournament after totaling five points in two games, including a hat trick and a four-point performance.

Measuring 6-feet, 200 pounds, the forward was the captain of his high school team in Blaine and was awarded the Mr. Hockey Award in 2018-19 as the top senior player in the state. His brother Jonny, currently with the New York Rangers, played 156 games with the Reign during four seasons from 2015-19.

