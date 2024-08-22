Penguins Sign Forward Kyle Jackson

August 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Kyle Jackson to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Jackson, 21, just completed his first season as a pro with the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL. The rookie gathered 14 goals and 30 assists for 44 points in 53 games. Those totals were all good for third among Mavericks rookies.

Before turning pro with Kansas City, Jackson played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League for the North Bay Battalion. In 186 OHL games, the 2022 seventh-round draft pick of the Seattle Kraken gathered 71 goals and 99 assists for 170 points.

A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Jackson also won a CCHL Championship and CCHL Rookie of the Year in 2019 after a 54-point season (24G-30A) for the Ottawa Jr. Senators.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.