Bears Re-Sign Defenseman Logan Day

August 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The 2024 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Logan Day to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Day, 29, returns after helping Hershey to back-to-back Calder Cup titles. The Seminole, Florida native appeared in 54 games for the Bears in 2023-24, scoring 25 points (6g, 19a), the second most among the club's defensemen. He skated in 15 playoff games, registering seven points (2g, 5a) as Hershey completed the club's quest to repeat as league champions.

In his first season with Hershey in 2022-23, Day played 36 regular season games with the Bears, registering 12 assists. He enjoyed a standout 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, finishing second on the team and second among all AHL defenders in scoring with 14 points (3g, 11a) in 19 games for Hershey. He collected five assists in the 2023 Calder Cup Finals as Hershey won its first of two straight titles.

Day has played in 307 career AHL games with Bakersfield, Lehigh Valley, and Hershey, scoring 122 points (28g, 94a).

