Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2024-25 Theme and Promotional Knight Schedule

August 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today the team's Theme Knight and Promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season. The calendar features 15 Theme Knights, in addition to four Kid's Day games on Sundays throughout the season. Fans can expect exciting giveaways throughout the season including a Town Crier Trumpet giveaway, a Zamboni Gravy Boat giveaway, and a Lucky Bobblehead Giveaway. All Theme and Promotional Knights are subject to change.

"Our team has worked diligently this summer to create a Theme and Promotional Knight calendar that truly caters to our Silver Knights' fanbase," said FEG Minor League Sports Properties CBO Gabe Mirabelli. "We strive to create a best-in-class atmosphere at The Stronghold every game, and these activations will further enhance the fan experience. We can't wait to welcome back House Henderson this October."

Our Town Crier and Lucky 10 Packs, two unique partial plans that offer fans a special rate for our top Theme Knights, are now on-sale. The Town Crier Pack includes tickets to 10 games including Opening Knight, Star Wars Knight, and Military Appreciation Knight, while the Lucky Pack includes Lucky Launch, 9th Island Knight, and Fan Appreciation Knight. Click here to purchase the Town Crier 10 Pack and here to purchase the Lucky 10 Pack. Both the Town Crier and Lucky 10 Packs start at just $30 per game. For more information, contact the Henderson Silver Knights ticketing team by calling 702-645-4259 or emailing ticketing@hendersonsilverknights.com.

2024-25 THEME & PROMOTIONAL KNIGHT SCHEDULE

All Theme and Promotional Knights subject to change. All times Pacific.

OCTOBER

Fri., October 18 vs. CGY at 7 p.m. - Opening Knight pres. by Lee's Discount Liquor

Town Crier Trumpet Giveaway

Sat., Oct. 19 vs. CGY at 6 p.m.

Popcorn Schedule Bucket Giveaway, Free Popcorn Voucher for First 1,000 Fans

Wed., October 23 vs. SJ at 7 p.m. - Noche de LosHSK

Fri., October 25 vs. SJ at 11 a.m. - Nevada Day

NOVEMBER

Fri., November 15 vs. TUC at 7 p.m.

Fri., November 22 vs. ABB at 7 p.m.

Zamboni Gravy Boat Giveaway

Sat., November 23 vs. ABB at 6 p.m. - Hockey Fights Cancer pres. by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada

DECEMBER

Sat. December 7 vs. TEX at 6 p.m. - Lucky Launch

Sun., December 8 vs. TEX at 5 p.m. - Kid's Day

Sat., December 28 vs. SJ at 1 p.m. - Star WarsTM Knight

Sun., December 29 vs. SJ at 1 p.m. - Kid's Day

JANUARY

Sun., January 5 vs. BAK at 5 p.m. - Kid's Day

Fri., January 24 vs. COL at 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Sat., February 8 vs. IA at 6 p.m. - Military Appreciation Knight

Sun., February 16 vs. BAK at 5 p.m. - Dino Knight/Kid's Day

MARCH

Sat., March 8 vs. COL at 1 p.m. - Wedding Knight

Sun., March 9 vs. COL at 1 p.m. - Kid's Day

Sat., March 22 vs. SD at 1 p.m. - 9th Island Knight

Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

Fri., March 28 vs. MKE at 7 p.m.

Lucky Bobblehead Giveaway

APRIL

Sat., April 5 vs. CV at 6 p.m. - Video Game Knight

Wed., April 9 vs. BAK at 7 p.m. - Donate Life Knight pres. by Nevada Donor Network

Sat., April 19 vs. BAK at 6 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Knight pres. by Toyota

