Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2024-25 Theme and Promotional Knight Schedule
August 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today the team's Theme Knight and Promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season. The calendar features 15 Theme Knights, in addition to four Kid's Day games on Sundays throughout the season. Fans can expect exciting giveaways throughout the season including a Town Crier Trumpet giveaway, a Zamboni Gravy Boat giveaway, and a Lucky Bobblehead Giveaway. All Theme and Promotional Knights are subject to change.
"Our team has worked diligently this summer to create a Theme and Promotional Knight calendar that truly caters to our Silver Knights' fanbase," said FEG Minor League Sports Properties CBO Gabe Mirabelli. "We strive to create a best-in-class atmosphere at The Stronghold every game, and these activations will further enhance the fan experience. We can't wait to welcome back House Henderson this October."
Our Town Crier and Lucky 10 Packs, two unique partial plans that offer fans a special rate for our top Theme Knights, are now on-sale. The Town Crier Pack includes tickets to 10 games including Opening Knight, Star Wars Knight, and Military Appreciation Knight, while the Lucky Pack includes Lucky Launch, 9th Island Knight, and Fan Appreciation Knight. Click here to purchase the Town Crier 10 Pack and here to purchase the Lucky 10 Pack. Both the Town Crier and Lucky 10 Packs start at just $30 per game. For more information, contact the Henderson Silver Knights ticketing team by calling 702-645-4259 or emailing ticketing@hendersonsilverknights.com.
2024-25 THEME & PROMOTIONAL KNIGHT SCHEDULE
All Theme and Promotional Knights subject to change. All times Pacific.
OCTOBER
Fri., October 18 vs. CGY at 7 p.m. - Opening Knight pres. by Lee's Discount Liquor
Town Crier Trumpet Giveaway
Sat., Oct. 19 vs. CGY at 6 p.m.
Popcorn Schedule Bucket Giveaway, Free Popcorn Voucher for First 1,000 Fans
Wed., October 23 vs. SJ at 7 p.m. - Noche de LosHSK
Fri., October 25 vs. SJ at 11 a.m. - Nevada Day
NOVEMBER
Fri., November 15 vs. TUC at 7 p.m.
Fri., November 22 vs. ABB at 7 p.m.
Zamboni Gravy Boat Giveaway
Sat., November 23 vs. ABB at 6 p.m. - Hockey Fights Cancer pres. by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada
DECEMBER
Sat. December 7 vs. TEX at 6 p.m. - Lucky Launch
Sun., December 8 vs. TEX at 5 p.m. - Kid's Day
Sat., December 28 vs. SJ at 1 p.m. - Star WarsTM Knight
Sun., December 29 vs. SJ at 1 p.m. - Kid's Day
JANUARY
Sun., January 5 vs. BAK at 5 p.m. - Kid's Day
Fri., January 24 vs. COL at 7 p.m.
FEBRUARY
Sat., February 8 vs. IA at 6 p.m. - Military Appreciation Knight
Sun., February 16 vs. BAK at 5 p.m. - Dino Knight/Kid's Day
MARCH
Sat., March 8 vs. COL at 1 p.m. - Wedding Knight
Sun., March 9 vs. COL at 1 p.m. - Kid's Day
Sat., March 22 vs. SD at 1 p.m. - 9th Island Knight
Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway
Fri., March 28 vs. MKE at 7 p.m.
Lucky Bobblehead Giveaway
APRIL
Sat., April 5 vs. CV at 6 p.m. - Video Game Knight
Wed., April 9 vs. BAK at 7 p.m. - Donate Life Knight pres. by Nevada Donor Network
Sat., April 19 vs. BAK at 6 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Knight pres. by Toyota
