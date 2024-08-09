Bears Announce Promotional Schedule and Ticket Information for 2024-25 Season

(Hershey, PA) - The 2024 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears have announced the club's promotional schedule and ticket information for the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health.

Single game tickets to all games at GIANT Center will go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to buy online and save- All season long, guests may enjoy the lowest ticket prices and save big when they purchase tickets online for Hershey Bears home games.

An exclusive Season Ticket Holder presale to purchase tickets to all Hershey Bears home games will start on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Further information will be communicated to Season Ticket Holders.

The Bears promotional schedule is available at HersheyBears.com. All promotional nights are subject to change, and additional promotional nights and giveaways are expected to be added at a later date, so keep checking back for more great nights to come.

Here are some of the promotional schedule highlights that fans should know as they plan to visit GIANT Center this season:

THE CHAMPS RAISE ANOTHER BANNER:

For the second straight year, the Hershey Bears will open the season by raising a championship banner. The back-to-back Calder Cup Champions open the 2024-25 season at GIANT Center on Saturday, Oct. 12 versus the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. Prior to puck drop, the club will host a Opening Night Red Carpet Event, and in a pre-game ceremony, the team's 13th Calder Cup banner will be raised to the rafters to forever immortalize the 2023-24 team. All fans in attendance will receive a Calder Cup Champions Mini Banner, courtesy of Highmark Blue Shield.

BEARS FIGHT CANCER, PINK THE RINK RETURNS:

The Bears have announced the return of Penn State Health Pink the Rink Night, set for Saturday, Oct. 19 versus Chicago Wolves. The Bears and Penn State Health will rally to help fight breast cancer on this special evening, and all fans will receive a light up wristband, courtesy of Penn State Health. The club will also continue the fight against cancer with the return of Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 30. All fans will receive an "I Fight For" jersey rally towel, courtesy of Penn State Health.

BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY FOR ALL FANS:

You want a bobblehead, you get a bobblehead! All fans in attendance at the club's Saturday, Dec. 14 game versus the Charlotte Checkers will receive a bobblehead courtesy of Members 1st. The player featured on the bobblehead is a secret for now, but the special keepsake will be Calder Cup-themed. Additional Calder Cup-themed giveaways include a Toyota Back-to-Back Calder Cup Champions Keychain (first 5,000 fans) on Nov. 2, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Deck of Cards Night for the first 5,000 fans 21 and over on Dec. 21, and a Fairview Golf Course Back-to-Back Calder Cup Champions Golf Chip giveaway (first 4,000 fans) on Apr. 16.

HERSHEYPARK HAPPY:

Your favorite amusement park and your favorite hockey club are a match made in heaven, and we're proud to once again have Hersheypark Pass Nights as a staple on our promotional schedule. All fans who attend Hershey's Dec 8, Feb. 11, or March 2 game will receive a 2025 Hersheypark ticket valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2025. Additionally, March 2 will serve as Hersheypark Night with more details to come!

TEDDY BEAR TIME:

Get your tickets early for this one! There's no better promotion in hockey than our annual GIANT Teddy Bear Toss, slated to take place on Sunday, January 5 versus Providence at 3 p.m. Experience the "Sweet Cuddly Mayhem" as fans are encouraged to throw teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice when the Bears score their first goal of the game. The thousands of stuffies are then donated to local charities as part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares program. Hershey holds the Teddy Bear Toss hockey world record, collecting 74,599 stuffed animals for local children last season.

GIVEAWAYS FOR ALL AGES:

We've got great giveaways this season and there is fun for all ages! For the kids, join us for a Belco Kids Lunchbox giveaway on Sunday, Dec. 29 for the first 3,000 kids 12 and under. We didn't forget the adults, as our popular Corona + Modelo Hawaiian Shirt giveaway for the first 5,000 fans 21 and over returns on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Plus, there are great giveaways all season long for fans of any age such as Pepsi Reversible Bucket Hat Night for the first 6,000 fans on Nov. 9.

The Hershey Bears are back-to-back Calder Cup Champions! Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and more information is available at HersheyBears.com.

