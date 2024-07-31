Bears Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule

(Hershey, PA) - The 2024 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears have announced the club's 2024 preseason schedule. The Bears will play three preseason games, including a home game at GIANT Center on Friday, Oct. 4 versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7 p.m.

Ticket information for Hershey's home preseason game will be announced at a later date via HersheyBears.com.

The Bears will also play a pair of road preseason games. Hershey will start the preseason bright and early with a 10:30 a.m. puck drop at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday, Oct. 3. The club will also visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Hershey Bears are back-to-back Calder Cup Champions! The club will start its title defense as they open the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 12 versus the Cleveland Monsters at GIANT Center. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and more information is available at HersheyBears.com.

