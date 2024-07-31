Phantoms Announce Preseason Schedule
July 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced their schedule of preseason games ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. The Phantoms will play a pair of home contests against their fiercest rivals and will make their return to PPL Center ice on Tuesday, October 1 in a playoff rematch against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Phantoms will then welcome the defending Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears on Saturday, October 5.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms Preseason Schedule:
Tuesday, October 1 (7:05) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley (PPL Center)
Saturday, October 5 (7:05) - Hershey at Lehigh Valley (PPL Center)
Sunday, October 6 (3:05) - Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Mohegan Sun Arena)
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms officially begin the 2024-25 season with Opening Night at PPL Center on October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Check out the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Statistics
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms celebration
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 31, 2024
- Canucks Extend Walker, Add Lapid and Berard to One-Year AHL Contracts - Abbotsford Canucks
- Toronto Marlies Sign Kyle Clifford - Toronto Marlies
- Phantoms Announce Preseason Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Unveil New Red Alternate Jersey - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Announce Four Preseason Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Allen Americans Join as ECHL Affiliate - Tucson Roadrunners
- Single Day Passes on Sale for 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships - Utica Comets
- Comets Sign O'Neil and Bertuzzi - Utica Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.