Phantoms Announce Preseason Schedule

July 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced their schedule of preseason games ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. The Phantoms will play a pair of home contests against their fiercest rivals and will make their return to PPL Center ice on Tuesday, October 1 in a playoff rematch against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Phantoms will then welcome the defending Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears on Saturday, October 5.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms Preseason Schedule:

Tuesday, October 1 (7:05) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley (PPL Center)

Saturday, October 5 (7:05) - Hershey at Lehigh Valley (PPL Center)

Sunday, October 6 (3:05) - Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Mohegan Sun Arena)

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms officially begin the 2024-25 season with Opening Night at PPL Center on October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

