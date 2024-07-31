Penguins Announce Four Preseason Games

July 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today their exhibition schedule for the 2024 preseason. The Penguins will play four contests (two home/two away) split between their in-state rivals, the Hershey Bears and Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The first of the Penguins' two preseason home games includes the team's third annual Learn With Hockey School & STEM Game. Thursday, Oct. 3 against Hershey will feature a 10:30 a.m. puck drop, as schools throughout the region are invited to attend the game. Each student in attendance will receive a special Penguins workbook, featuring STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and hockey-themed puzzles, problems, games and fun facts designed to educate students in a unique way.

The Penguins' four 2024 preseason dates and game times are as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3 - Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Hershey, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6 - Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Any schools that are interested in participating in the Learn With Hockey School & STEM Game can contact Colby Gaugler at cgaugler@wbspenguins.com or (570) 970-3605.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.