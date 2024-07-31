Penguins Announce Four Preseason Games
July 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today their exhibition schedule for the 2024 preseason. The Penguins will play four contests (two home/two away) split between their in-state rivals, the Hershey Bears and Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
The first of the Penguins' two preseason home games includes the team's third annual Learn With Hockey School & STEM Game. Thursday, Oct. 3 against Hershey will feature a 10:30 a.m. puck drop, as schools throughout the region are invited to attend the game. Each student in attendance will receive a special Penguins workbook, featuring STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and hockey-themed puzzles, problems, games and fun facts designed to educate students in a unique way.
The Penguins' four 2024 preseason dates and game times are as follows:
Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3 - Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 10:30 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Hershey, 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6 - Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Any schools that are interested in participating in the Learn With Hockey School & STEM Game can contact Colby Gaugler at cgaugler@wbspenguins.com or (570) 970-3605.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
