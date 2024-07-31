Admirals Unveil New Red Alternate Jersey

July 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals Owner/CEO Harris Turer announced today that the team will wear a special red third jersey starting with the 2024-25 season.

Designed by Dan Simon of Studio Simon, the new sweater is primarily red and features the Admirals full body fauxback logo on the front. It is adorned with one blue and two cream strips on the bottom and also on the sleeves. The shoulders are blue with red and cream accents and include a Nashville Predators logo on the left side, while the numbers will be cream outlined in blue.

These jerseys are similar team's cream color fauxback jerseys that were unveiled prior to the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

"We are very excited to add these red jerseys to our repertoire for the upcoming season," said Turer. "These sweaters continue the development of our fauxback logo and I can't wait to see our players in them next year."

The team will debut the new red jerseys at Panther Arena on Friday, December 13th against Iowa. The team will wear the jerseys five to ten times each season with the remaining dates yet to be determined.

Fans can pre-order their red fauxback jerseys at the Admirals website at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com. Similarly, special red merchandise is available at milwaukeeadmirals.com and also out at the team's booth at the Wisconsin State Fair.

The Admirals kick off the 2024-25 season on Friday, October 11th in Grand Rapids against the Griffins before beginning their home schedule on Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.

