Comets Sign O'Neil and Bertuzzi

July 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - The Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today the team has signed forwards Kevin O'Neil and Tag Bertuzzi to one-year, one-way AHL contracts for the 2024-2025 season.

O'Neil, 26, hails from Latham, New York and played 63 games for the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL last season scoring 16 goals and 47 assists for 63 points ranking him second on the team in points and first in assists. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward played four games for the Hershey Bears registering an assist. O'Neil played Division-I hockey for Yale University for three seasons before playing his senior year at the University of Connecticut.

Bertuzzi, 23, is a Vancouver, British Columbia native. He played a combined nine games last season for both the Hartford Wolf Pack and the Belleville Senators tallying one assist with Hartford in eight games. He also skated for the Reading Royals and Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL. Last season, with Reading, he scored 16 goals and added 18 assists for 34 points ranking him fifth in team scoring. Bertuzzi, 6-foot-1, 220-pounds, played in the Ontario Hockey League for Guelph, Hamilton and Flint before his first professional season during the 2022-23 campaign with the Norfolk Admirals. Tag is the son of former NHL forward, Todd Bertuzzi.

Season tickets are now on sale. For more information, please visit www.uticacomets.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 31, 2024

Comets Sign O'Neil and Bertuzzi - Utica Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.