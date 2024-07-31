Allen Americans Join as ECHL Affiliate

July 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The ECHL's Allen Americans have signed a one-year affiliation agreement and will serve as the Roadrunners affiliate for the 2024-2025 season.

"The Americans are a first-class organization with a passionate fan base and a reputation of winning," said Roadrunners General Manager John Ferguson. "We look forward to working with Americans Ownership, Myles and La Sonjia Jack, this season."

Competing in the Mountain Division of the Western Conference, the Americans are entering their 11th season in the ECHL and play home games at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas; a suburb of Dallas. The franchise was founded in 2009 and began play in the Central Hockey League (CHL) where they played for five seasons, winning the Ray Miron President's Cup in 2013 and 2014. The Americans joined the ECHL prior to the 2014-15 season and immediately won consecutive ECHL Kelly Cups in 2015 and 2016. They have only missed the ECHL playoffs in one season and have won three division championships.

The ECHL is a professional developmental league for the American Hockey League and the National Hockey League. The league began in 1988-89 with five teams in three states and now spans coast-to-coast, with 29 teams playing in 22 states and provinces. There have been more than 750 former ECHL players who have gone on to play in the NHL after playing in the ECHL.

Opening Night at Tucson Arena is Saturday, October 19 when the Roadrunners will host Texas. Tucson opens the regular season Friday, October 11 in Colorado.

