Toronto Marlies Sign Kyle Clifford

July 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Kyle Clifford to a one-year AHL contract.

Clifford, 33, recorded 10 goals and 18 assists in 53 games with the Marlies in the 2023-24 season. The Ayr, Ontario native posted four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in three playoff games. In 753 career NHL games split between Los Angeles, St. Louis and Toronto, Clifford has registered 144 points (66 goals, 78 assists)while adding 16 points (4 goals, 12 assists) in 65 playoff games. The 6'2,212-pound forward is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, winning with Los Angeles in both 2012 and 2014. He was originally selected in the second round (35th overall) by Los Angeles in the 2009 NHL Draft.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 82 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

