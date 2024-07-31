Single Day Passes on Sale for 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships

UTICA, New York, USA - World Lacrosse today launched single-day ticket sales for the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships, set for September 20-29 in Utica, New York.

The historic double championship will feature the best men's and women's lacrosse athletes from around the globe competing for world titles. Ten nations will compete in the first ever women's box championship, while 28 national teams make up the field for the men's box championship.

Single-day passes can be purchased here. Tickets are variably priced by day; while most days are priced at $60, others are discounted to $10-32

A single-day pass grants general admission to all games on a given day at the Utica University Nexus Center and reserved seats at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Single-day passes for September 24 cover the six games at the Nexus Center and the Adirondack Bank Center, while individual game tickets for the four matches at the Mary C. Winder Community Center that day will go on sale tomorrow (August 1).

Single-day tickets are variably priced by day and section. The full schedule for both championships can be found here. Full event packages remain available for the best deal on all 129 games of the event.

