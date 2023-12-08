Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Iowa Wild (9-9-1-1; 20 pts.) vs. Milwaukee Admirals (10-8-1-0; 21 pts.)

The Iowa Wild host the Milwaukee Admirals at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. All fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently used plush animal to participate in the Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Principal.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 30-31-7-7 (15-16-2-3 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-15-5-4 at Milwaukee)

LAST TIME: Iowa fell 3-1 in Milwaukee on Nov. 22... Jujhar Khaira scored the only goal for the Wild... Jesper Wallstedt saved 28-of-31 shots... Yaroslav Askarov stopped 27-of-28 shots for the Admirals... Milwaukee scored all three of its goals in the second period

2022-23: Iowa went 3-3-1-1 against Milwaukee in 2022-23... The Wild picked up five of a possible eight points in four road games... Five games were decided by one goal and two games were decided by two goals... Marco Rossi led Iowa with seven points (3-4=7) in just four games

TEAM NOTES

POWER-PLAY NUMBERS: Iowa has scored two power-play goals in three consecutive games... The Wild have won eight straight games in which the team has scored twice on the power play

SELECTIVE SHOOTING: Iowa has reached 10 shots in the first period just twice in the last 17 games... The Wild led after 20 minutes in each of those contests

THREE OR FEWER: Iowa's goaltenders have not allowed more than three goals in 11 straight games... The Wild are 6-4-0-1 over that span... Iowa is undefeated in the six games in which the team has scored four or more goals this season

STRONG STARTS: Iowa has led after the first period in three straight games... The Wild are undefeated when leading after the first period (8-0-0-0) this season

JESPER WALLSTEDT

* Jesper Wallstedt has allowed just 14 goals in his last nine starts

* Wallstedt has allowed three goals just once in his last nine starts (Nov. 22 at Milwaukee)

* Wallstedt leads all AHL goaltenders with a 0.939 SAV%

* Wallstedt earned his second AHL Player of the Week nod of the sesaon on Monday for stopping 83-of-86 shots in a weekend sweep of the Colorado

DAEMON HUNT

* Daemon Hunt has recorded two assists in each of the last three games and totaled seven points over that span (1-6=7)

* Hunt turned in a career-best three points (1-2=3) on Dec. 1 at Colorado

