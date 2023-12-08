Bjork out 7-10 Days with Facial Injury
December 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Anders Bjork is expected to miss 7-10 days with a facial injury.
The IceHogs play the San Diego Gulls tonight at the BMO Center with puck drop at 7 p.m.
