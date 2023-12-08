Bjork out 7-10 Days with Facial Injury

December 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Anders Bjork is expected to miss 7-10 days with a facial injury.

The IceHogs play the San Diego Gulls tonight at the BMO Center with puck drop at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.