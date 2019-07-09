Stars Sign Defenseman Dillon Heatherington to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

July 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Dillon Heatherington to a one year, two-way contract.

Heatherington, 24, skated in five NHL regular-season games for the Dallas Stars during the 2018-19 campaign and collected one assist (0-1=1). He made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in Game 5 of the 2019 Western Conference Second Round vs. St. Louis, recording one hit and one blocked shot in 7:56 time on ice. The blueliner also appeared in 73 regular-season games for the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), tallying 24 points (2-22=24). Heatherington ranked second on the team with 75 penalty minutes and shared third with a +8 plus/minus rating.

The blueliner has appeared in 11 career NHL contests, all with Dallas, and has recorded two assists (0-2=2) with a +7 rating and 26 penalty minutes. Heatherington has registered 75 points (11-64=75) in 254 career AHL regular-season contests over parts of six seasons with Texas, Cleveland and Springfield. He has made two appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs, skating in 36 postseason contests and posting six assists (0-6=6).

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound native of Calgary, Alberta was originally selected by Columbus in the second round (50th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. Heatherington was acquired via trade from Columbus in exchange for left wing Lauri Korpikoski on Oct. 10, 2016.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and return to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for the upcoming season on October 4, 2019 to face the Tucson Roadrunners. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.