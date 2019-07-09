Marlies Re-Sign Three Players

July 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has re-signed forwards Giorgio Estephan and Tanner MacMaster as well as defenceman Alex Gudbranson.

Estephan, 22, collected 53 points (20 goals, 33 assists) through 69 games this past season while appearing in three games with the Marlies and picking up one assist. In 23 playoffs games, the Edmonton native was second on the Newfoundland Growlers in points (9-15-24), capturing the Kelly Cup championship. He was a member of the WHL Championship with Swift Current in 2018. Estephan was drafted 152nd overall in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

MacMaster, 23, split the 2018-19 season between the Utica Comets and the Marlies, recording 17 points (4 goals, 13 assists) through 55 games. The Calgary native played 150 games with Quinnipac University (NCAA), collecting 150 points (30 goals, 54 assists) and capturing the NCAA (ECAC) Championship in 2016.

Gudbranson, 24, served as alternate captain for the Kelly Cup champion's Newfoundland Growlers, picking up 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) through 55 regular season games. He played in three games through the 2017-18 season with the Marlies while recording 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) in 40 regular season games for Orlando (ECHL). The Orleans, Ontario native previously played for the Quad City Mallards (ECHL), registering 37 points (9 goals, 28 assists) through 117 games over two seasons.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 12 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Garret Sparks).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2019

Marlies Re-Sign Three Players - Toronto Marlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.