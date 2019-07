American Hockey League Announces 2019-20 Home Openers

July 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 31 teams' home openers for the 2019-20 season:

Bakersfield Condors - Fri., Oct. 4 vs. San Diego

Belleville Senators - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Binghamton

Binghamton Devils - Sat., Oct. 5 vs. Utica

Bridgeport Sound Tigers - Sat., Oct. 19 vs. W-B/Scranton

Charlotte Checkers - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Bridgeport

Chicago Wolves - Sat., Oct. 5 vs. Grand Rapids

Cleveland Monsters - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Syracuse

Colorado Eagles - Fri., Oct. 4 vs. Stockton

Grand Rapids Griffins - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Milwaukee

Hartford Wolf Pack - Sat., Oct. 5 vs. Charlotte

Hershey Bears - Sat., Oct. 5 vs. W-B/Scranton

Iowa Wild - Fri., Oct. 4 vs. Rockford

Laval Rocket - Fri., Oct. 4 vs. Cleveland

Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Sat., Oct. 5 vs. Providence

Manitoba Moose - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Toronto

Milwaukee Admirals - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Laval

Ontario Reign - Fri., Oct. 4 vs. San Jose

Providence Bruins - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Rochester

Rochester Americans - Fri., Oct. 4 vs. Syracuse

Rockford IceHogs - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids

San Antonio Rampage - Fri., Oct. 4 vs. Manitoba

San Diego Gulls - Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Stockton

San Jose Barracuda - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. San Diego

Springfield Thunderbirds - Sat., Oct. 5 vs. Bridgeport

Stockton Heat - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. San Diego

Syracuse Crunch - Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Charlotte

Texas Stars - Fri., Oct. 4 vs. Tucson

Toronto Marlies - Sat., Oct. 5 vs. Belleville

Tucson Roadrunners - Fri., Oct. 18 vs. San Antonio

Utica Comets - Wed., Oct. 16 vs. Syracuse

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Utica

The complete 2019-20 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Wednesday, July 10, at 3 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.