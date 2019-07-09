Thunderbirds Sign D Will Lochead to One-Year, One-Way AHL Deal

July 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Tuesday that they have signed defenseman Will Lochead (London, Ont.) to a one-year, one-way AHL contract.

Lochead, 21, completed his major junior career with the OHL's London Knights this past season. Serving as an alternate captain in London, the 6-foot, 196-pound blueliner logged 54 games, scoring 17 points (6g, 11a) and posting a +29 rating to go along with 92 penalty minutes.

In 210 career OHL games between the Knights and Niagara IceDogs, Lochead picked up 40 points (16g, 24a), a +40 rating, and 313 penalty minutes.

?Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date. For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

