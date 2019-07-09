Penguins Host 2019-20 Home Opener on October 12

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they will host their home opener to the 2019-20 season against the Utica Comets on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The 2019-20 home opener will be the first chance for Penguins fans to see new, Calder Cup-winning head coach Mike Vellucci behind the bench at home ice. Vellucci was recently hired as the 11th head coach in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton history after leading the Charlotte Checkers to hoisting the 2019 Calder Cup. Vellucci's squad accrued points in all four of its games against the Comets last season, going 3-0-1-0.

After emerging victorious in a shootout in their opener last season, the Penguins are 11-9-0 all-time in their first home game of a season. Furthermore, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has won four of its last six home openers, with all but one of those matchups featuring seven or more total goals scored.

The rest of the Penguins' 2019-20 schedule is expected to be released later this week.

Season ticket packages for the Penguins' upcoming 2019-20 season, including Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

