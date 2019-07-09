Devils to Host Utica Comets in 2019-20 Home Opener

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today the team will host the Utica Comets in their home opener on Saturday, October 5 at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The complete 2019-20 American Hockey League schedule will be released tomorrow.

In addition, the Binghamton Devils will host their annual Open House next Friday, July 19 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Floyd L. Maines Verterans Memorial Arena. The event includes a FREE New Jersey Devils ticket giveaway, exclusive Binghamton Devils memorabilia giveaways, live music, street hockey, inflatables, and much more!

