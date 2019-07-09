Canucks Sign Boucher, Rafferty, & Teves

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has signed forward Reid Boucher to a one-year, two-way deal and defensemen Brogan Rafferty and Josh Teves each to two-year, two-way contracts.

Boucher, 25, recorded 62 points (31-31-62) in 56 games played, leading the Utica Comets in scoring last season. In 133 career NHL games with Vancouver, Nashville and New Jersey, the Lansing, Michigan native has produced 20 goals, 22 assists (20-22-42) and 18 penalty minutes.

The 5'10", 195-pound forward was named Comets MVP for the 2018-19 season and participated in the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic. Boucher was acquired by the Canucks from waivers on January 4, 2017 and selected 99th overall by New Jersey in the 2011 NHL Draft.

Rafferty, 24, made his professional debut with Vancouver on Apr. 4, 2019 at Nashville. He signed an entry-level contract with Vancouver on Apr. 1, 2019.

In 2018-19, Rafferty appeared in 38 games for Quinnipiac University and collected 24 points (4-20-24). The 6'0", 195-pound defenseman ranked 7th on the Bobcats, and third among defensemen in scoring. In three seasons with Quinnipiac, Rafferty accumulated 60 points (9-51-60) in 108 games.

In 2017-18, the Dundee, Illinois native scored 12 points (3-9-12) in 30 games. One year prior, as a freshman, Rafferty was named to the ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team after leading Quinnipiac with 22 assists. In 2016.17, he became the fifth freshman in Quinnipiac's NCAA Division 1 history to lead the team in assists.

Teves, 24, made his professional debut with Vancouver on Mar. 26, 2019 vs. Anaheim. He signed an entry-level contract with Vancouver on Mar. 12, 2019.

In 2018-19, Teves led all Princeton Tigers defensemen in scoring with 20 points (3-17-20) in 30 games. The 6'0", 180-pound defenseman also ranked third on the team in shots on goal (74) and power play assists (10). In 2017-18, Teves finished the season with 33 points (7-26-33) in 31 games, which led all NCAA blue-liners in points per game (1.06) and assists per game (0.79). In four seasons at Princeton (2015-2019), Teves registered 85 points (16-69-85) in 126 games.

Prior to his collegiate career, the Calgary, Alberta native played one season for the BCHL Merritt Centennials, registering 33 points (5-28-33) in 57 games.

