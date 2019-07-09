Amerks Will Open 64th AHL Season at Home on Friday, October 4 against Syracuse
July 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will open the 2019-20 regular-season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Syracuse Crunch at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. The 2019-20 season will be Rochester's 64th in the American Hockey League and 38th as the top affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.
The complete regular-season schedule will be released on Wednesday, July 10.
Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2019
- Canucks Sign Boucher, Rafferty, & Teves - Utica Comets
- Marlies Announce 2019-20 Home Opener - Toronto Marlies
- American Hockey League Announces 2019-20 Home Openers - AHL
- Admirals Host Laval in Home Opener October 12 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Penguins Host 2019-20 Home Opener on October 12 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Devils to Host Utica Comets in 2019-20 Home Opener - Binghamton Devils
- Condors Announce 2019-20 Home Opener - Bakersfield Condors
- Senators Announce Opening Night Presented by CAA - Belleville Senators
- Chicago Wolves Reveal Opponent for 2019-20 Home Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa Wild Announces 2019-20 Home Opener - Iowa Wild
- Sound Tigers to Face Penguins in Home Opener - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2019-20 Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Bears to Host Penguins in Home Opener on October 5 - Hershey Bears
- Ontario Reign 2019-20 Home Opener on October 4 - Ontario Reign
- Stars to Host Roadrunners for Home Opener - Texas Stars
- Rampage Announce Date for 2019-20 Home Opener - San Antonio Rampage
- Amerks Will Open 64th AHL Season at Home on Friday, October 4 against Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Thunderbirds to Open 2019-20 Season on Saturday, October 5 vs. Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Sign Three to AHL Deals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies Re-Sign Three Players - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.