Amerks Will Open 64th AHL Season at Home on Friday, October 4 against Syracuse

July 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will open the 2019-20 regular-season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Syracuse Crunch at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. The 2019-20 season will be Rochester's 64th in the American Hockey League and 38th as the top affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.

The complete regular-season schedule will be released on Wednesday, July 10.

Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

