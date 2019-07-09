Condors Announce 2019-20 Home Opener
July 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team will open the 2019-20 season at home on Friday, October 4, against the San Diego Gulls. A full 2019-20 schedule is expected to be announced on Wednesday.
CONDORS v GULLS - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4 - 7 p.m.
A rematch of the 2019 Calder Cup Pacific Division Finals series
Confirmed home dates for the 2019-20 season include:
Friday, October 4
Saturday, November 9
Thursday, November 21 - 10:30 a.m. Field Trip Day
Saturday, November 30 - Teddy Bear Toss
Friday, January 31
Saturday, February 22
Saturday, March 28
The Condors begin 2019-20 off their most successful AHL season which included a franchise record 42 wins, a 17-game winning streak, a Pacific Division Regular Season title, and a first round Calder Cup Playoffs series victory over Colorado.
Over the weekend, the organization was recognized by the AHL as the top Western Conference team in both season ticket and overall ticket revenue growth.
