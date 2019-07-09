Condors Announce 2019-20 Home Opener

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team will open the 2019-20 season at home on Friday, October 4, against the San Diego Gulls. A full 2019-20 schedule is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

CONDORS v GULLS - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4 - 7 p.m.

A rematch of the 2019 Calder Cup Pacific Division Finals series

Confirmed home dates for the 2019-20 season include:

Friday, October 4

Saturday, November 9

Thursday, November 21 - 10:30 a.m. Field Trip Day

Saturday, November 30 - Teddy Bear Toss

Friday, January 31

Saturday, February 22

Saturday, March 28

The Condors begin 2019-20 off their most successful AHL season which included a franchise record 42 wins, a 17-game winning streak, a Pacific Division Regular Season title, and a first round Calder Cup Playoffs series victory over Colorado.

Over the weekend, the organization was recognized by the AHL as the top Western Conference team in both season ticket and overall ticket revenue growth.

