IceHogs Open Home Schedule vs. Griffins, $5 Opening Night Tickets
July 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, announced today that they will host their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center.
Grab $5 Opening Night upper-endzone tickets NOW during our flash sale! Hurry! The offer expires on Wednesday, July 10 at 5:00 p.m. and a limited number of tickets are available.
The first 4,000 fans in attendance receive a free 2019-20 IceHogs schedule calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking. The calendar will hold the complete IceHogs schedule and be available as fans arrive to BMO Harris Bank Center.
Last season, the IceHogs went 7-3-0-0 against the Griffins including a 4-1-0 home record and are 9-1-0-0 against the Griffins at BMO Harris Bank Center over the last two seasons.
The IceHogs will release the full 2019-20 schedule tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10.
Season Tickets for 2019-20 on Sale Now:
Don't miss a moment of the action next season. Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 21st season of professional hockey in Rockford and 13th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs' home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids and ticket packages begin as low as $132 for an eight-game mini pack. Contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit IceHogs.com to claim your seats for this upcoming season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2019
- Thunderbirds Sign D Will Lochead to One-Year, One-Way AHL Deal - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sabres Acquire Jokiharju from Blackhawks - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Host Bruins in 2019-20 Home Opener - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Sign Defenseman Dillon Heatherington to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Open Home Schedule vs. Griffins, $5 Opening Night Tickets - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Sign Boucher, Rafferty, & Teves - Utica Comets
- Marlies Announce 2019-20 Home Opener - Toronto Marlies
- American Hockey League Announces 2019-20 Home Openers - AHL
- Admirals Host Laval in Home Opener October 12 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Penguins Host 2019-20 Home Opener on October 12 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Devils to Host Utica Comets in 2019-20 Home Opener - Binghamton Devils
- Condors Announce 2019-20 Home Opener - Bakersfield Condors
- Senators Announce Opening Night Presented by CAA - Belleville Senators
- Chicago Wolves Reveal Opponent for 2019-20 Home Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa Wild Announces 2019-20 Home Opener - Iowa Wild
- Sound Tigers to Face Penguins in Home Opener - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2019-20 Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Bears to Host Penguins in Home Opener on October 5 - Hershey Bears
- Ontario Reign 2019-20 Home Opener on October 4 - Ontario Reign
- Stars to Host Roadrunners for Home Opener - Texas Stars
- Rampage Announce Date for 2019-20 Home Opener - San Antonio Rampage
- Amerks Will Open 64th AHL Season at Home on Friday, October 4 against Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Thunderbirds to Open 2019-20 Season on Saturday, October 5 vs. Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Sign Three to AHL Deals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies Re-Sign Three Players - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- IceHogs Open Home Schedule vs. Griffins, $5 Opening Night Tickets
- IceHogs Agree to Terms with Tyler Sikura
- Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Dylan Sikura and John Quenneville
- Book Your Group Outing For The IceHogs' 2019-20 Home Opener
- Chicago Acquires Calder Cup Champ Saarela in 4-Player Trade