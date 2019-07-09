IceHogs Open Home Schedule vs. Griffins, $5 Opening Night Tickets

July 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, announced today that they will host their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Grab $5 Opening Night upper-endzone tickets NOW during our flash sale! Hurry! The offer expires on Wednesday, July 10 at 5:00 p.m. and a limited number of tickets are available.

The first 4,000 fans in attendance receive a free 2019-20 IceHogs schedule calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking. The calendar will hold the complete IceHogs schedule and be available as fans arrive to BMO Harris Bank Center.

Last season, the IceHogs went 7-3-0-0 against the Griffins including a 4-1-0 home record and are 9-1-0-0 against the Griffins at BMO Harris Bank Center over the last two seasons.

The IceHogs will release the full 2019-20 schedule tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10.

Season Tickets for 2019-20 on Sale Now:

Don't miss a moment of the action next season. Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 21st season of professional hockey in Rockford and 13th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs' home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids and ticket packages begin as low as $132 for an eight-game mini pack. Contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit IceHogs.com to claim your seats for this upcoming season.

