Colorado to Face Stockton to Open 2019-20 Regular Season
July 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team will open the 2019-20 AHL regular season with a match-up against the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. The meeting will officially kick-off the Eagles second season as members of the American Hockey League.
Individual game tickets for opening night and for all regular season contests will go on sale to the general public on September 20th at 10am MT. The Eagles regular season schedule will be released in its entirety on Wednesday, July 11th.
Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2019
- Colorado to Face Stockton to Open 2019-20 Regular Season - Colorado Eagles
- Thunderbirds Sign D Will Lochead to One-Year, One-Way AHL Deal - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sabres Acquire Jokiharju from Blackhawks - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Host Bruins in 2019-20 Home Opener - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Sign Defenseman Dillon Heatherington to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Open Home Schedule vs. Griffins, $5 Opening Night Tickets - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Sign Boucher, Rafferty, & Teves - Utica Comets
- Marlies Announce 2019-20 Home Opener - Toronto Marlies
- American Hockey League Announces 2019-20 Home Openers - AHL
- Admirals Host Laval in Home Opener October 12 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Penguins Host 2019-20 Home Opener on October 12 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Devils to Host Utica Comets in 2019-20 Home Opener - Binghamton Devils
- Condors Announce 2019-20 Home Opener - Bakersfield Condors
- Senators Announce Opening Night Presented by CAA - Belleville Senators
- Chicago Wolves Reveal Opponent for 2019-20 Home Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa Wild Announces 2019-20 Home Opener - Iowa Wild
- Sound Tigers to Face Penguins in Home Opener - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2019-20 Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Bears to Host Penguins in Home Opener on October 5 - Hershey Bears
- Ontario Reign 2019-20 Home Opener on October 4 - Ontario Reign
- Stars to Host Roadrunners for Home Opener - Texas Stars
- Rampage Announce Date for 2019-20 Home Opener - San Antonio Rampage
- Amerks Will Open 64th AHL Season at Home on Friday, October 4 against Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Thunderbirds to Open 2019-20 Season on Saturday, October 5 vs. Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Sign Three to AHL Deals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies Re-Sign Three Players - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Colorado to Face Stockton to Open 2019-20 Regular Season
- Avalanche Signs Megna, Renouf, Tynan
- Eagles to Travel to San Jose for Pair of Preseason Contests
- Francouz Joins Czech Republic at 2019 IIHF World Championships
- Colorado's Playoff Run Ends in 5-2 Loss to Condors in Game Four