Colorado to Face Stockton to Open 2019-20 Regular Season

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team will open the 2019-20 AHL regular season with a match-up against the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. The meeting will officially kick-off the Eagles second season as members of the American Hockey League.

Individual game tickets for opening night and for all regular season contests will go on sale to the general public on September 20th at 10am MT. The Eagles regular season schedule will be released in its entirety on Wednesday, July 11th.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

