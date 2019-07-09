Sound Tigers to Face Penguins in Home Opener

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, will host an Atlantic Division rival on Saturday, Oct. 19 to begin the home portion of their 2019-20 season. The Sound Tigers will face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7 p.m., dropping the puck inside Webster Bank Arena just 102 days from now.

The club's home opener will also feature Breast Cancer Awareness Night, recognizing and honoring those who have battled, beaten, or are still fighting this widespread disease. The team's full promotional schedule with details on Breast Cancer Awareness Night and all other themes will be released later this summer.

Oct. 19 will mark the first of six meetings between the Sound Tigers and Penguins this season, and the first of three matchups in the Park City. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is the top affiliate of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins.

The complete schedule for Bridgeport's 19th season in the AHL will be released tomorrow.

Sound Tigers season tickets and flex plans are on sale now for the 2019-20 campaign, offering the greatest savings and ultimate flexibility of all the ticket packages. Fans may pick between a full-season, 20-game, or 10-game plan and you'll also be entitled to exclusive benefits, including the ticket holder exchange policy. Lock in your seats today by contacting Brad Dworin at 203-345-4813 or via brad.dworin@harboryardse.com.

