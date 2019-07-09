San Diego Gulls Announce 2019-20 Home Opener
July 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2019-20 season home opener will be held on Friday, Oct. 18 versus the Stockton Heat at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PT). The complete 2019-20 AHL schedule is set to be announced tomorrow (July 10).
Individual regular-season tickets for all Gulls games at Pechanga Arena San Diego will go on sale later this summer. Season tickets are currently on sale now for as little as $12 per game ($408) for the 2019-20 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, guaranteed giveaways, access to exclusive Season Ticket Holder events with Gulls Players and coaches, playoff priority, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can become a season ticket holder or place deposits on Mini Plan and Group ticket packages by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets.
