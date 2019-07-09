Thunderbirds to Open 2019-20 Season on Saturday, October 5 vs. Bridgeport
July 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Springfield Thunderbirds, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced Tuesday that they will host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in the club's home opener on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET at the MassMutual Center. It is the first of 38 regular season home games for the Thunderbirds in 2018-19.
The first matchup with the Sound Tigers also marks the first time in Thunderbirds team history that they will open their season on home ice. The full 2019-20 AHL regular season schedule is expected to be announced on Wednesday.
?Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date. For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
