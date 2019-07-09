Rampage Announce Date for 2019-20 Home Opener
July 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - The San Antonio Rampage will begin the 2019-20 season on home ice, announcing today that the season opener is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4. The Rampage will host the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center.
This will be the fourth consecutive year that the Rampage have opened the season at home. The Rampage own a 10-6-1 record all-time in season openers, outscoring opponents 54-44 in those contests. San Antonio holds a 12-5-0 all-time record in home openers. Last season the Rampage earned a 4-0 shutout victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins in the season opener at the AT&T Center, the fourth time in the past five seasons that the Rampage opened the home schedule with a victory.
San Antonio's full 2019-20 regular season schedule will be announced tomorrow.
Season-tickets for the 2019-2020 Rampage season are now on sale. To purchase your seats or for more information, call 210-444-5554 or visit SARampage.com.
