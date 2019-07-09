Ontario Reign 2019-20 Home Opener on October 4

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that they will open the 2019-20 regular season on home ice at Toyota Arena on Friday, October 4 against the San Jose Barracuda at 7:00 p.m.

The 2019-20 season marks the first time in the Reign's five-year AHL history that the team has started a regular season on home ice.

Opening Night adds to the six guaranteed regular-season home dates previously announced by the Reign. Ontario will also have home games on Friday, October 11, Saturday, November 2, Saturday, December 14, Friday, January 10, Saturday, January 18 and Saturday, February 8. Opponents and times for these games will be released with the full American Hockey League schedule.

The Reign's full 2019-20 regular-season schedule is expected to be announced tomorrow and the promotional schedule, including giveaways, promotions and specialty jerseys, will be announced at a later date.

The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, in October 2019. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario on January 26 and 27, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

