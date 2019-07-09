Iowa Wild Announces 2019-20 Home Opener

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild and the American Hockey League announced today the team will host the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, October 4, 2019 for the organization's home and season opener for the 2019-20 season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

October 4 was one of six guaranteed home dates for the Wild in the 2019-20 season. The five remaining guaranteed dates are as follows:

- Saturday, November 9

- Saturday, December 7

- Saturday, January 18

- Saturday, February 8

- Saturday, February 15

Opponents for these five games, as well as the full remaining AHL schedule, will be released tomorrow, July 10.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

