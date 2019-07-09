Admirals Host Laval in Home Opener October 12
July 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will host the Laval Rocket for their home opener on Saturday, October 12 at 6 pm at Panther Arena.
This will be the Admirals first-ever game against Laval, who joined the AHL in 2017 and are affiliated with the Montreal Canadiens.
The complete 2019-20 schedule will be released tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10.
Season subscriber memberships for the 2019-20 season are on sale now for as little as $20 per month. Fans can get on board, or find more information, at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2019
- Canucks Sign Boucher, Rafferty, & Teves - Utica Comets
- Marlies Announce 2019-20 Home Opener - Toronto Marlies
- American Hockey League Announces 2019-20 Home Openers - AHL
- Admirals Host Laval in Home Opener October 12 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Penguins Host 2019-20 Home Opener on October 12 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Devils to Host Utica Comets in 2019-20 Home Opener - Binghamton Devils
- Condors Announce 2019-20 Home Opener - Bakersfield Condors
- Senators Announce Opening Night Presented by CAA - Belleville Senators
- Chicago Wolves Reveal Opponent for 2019-20 Home Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa Wild Announces 2019-20 Home Opener - Iowa Wild
- Sound Tigers to Face Penguins in Home Opener - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2019-20 Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Bears to Host Penguins in Home Opener on October 5 - Hershey Bears
- Ontario Reign 2019-20 Home Opener on October 4 - Ontario Reign
- Stars to Host Roadrunners for Home Opener - Texas Stars
- Rampage Announce Date for 2019-20 Home Opener - San Antonio Rampage
- Amerks Will Open 64th AHL Season at Home on Friday, October 4 against Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Thunderbirds to Open 2019-20 Season on Saturday, October 5 vs. Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Sign Three to AHL Deals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies Re-Sign Three Players - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.