Admirals Host Laval in Home Opener October 12

Milwaukee, WI - Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will host the Laval Rocket for their home opener on Saturday, October 12 at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

This will be the Admirals first-ever game against Laval, who joined the AHL in 2017 and are affiliated with the Montreal Canadiens.

The complete 2019-20 schedule will be released tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10.

