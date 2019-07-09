Marlies Announce 2019-20 Home Opener

July 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies announced today the hockey club will open their 2019-20 season at home on Saturday, October 5 against the Belleville Senators (Ottawa) at 4:00 p.m. The full regular season schedule will be released on Wednesday, July 10.

Visit Marlies.ca/Memberships to purchase a Marlies 2019-20 Season Ticket Membership starting as low as $16 per seat and includes exclusive benefits like a Complimentary 18-person Suite, 50 per cent off underground parking and access to the Ticket Exchange Program.

For single game tickets, fans are encouraged to register to become a Marlies Insider at Marlies.ca/insider for ticket presale access and to stay up to date with all Marlies ticketing and team news.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 12 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Garret Sparks).

