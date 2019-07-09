Marlies Announce 2019-20 Home Opener
July 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today the hockey club will open their 2019-20 season at home on Saturday, October 5 against the Belleville Senators (Ottawa) at 4:00 p.m. The full regular season schedule will be released on Wednesday, July 10.
Visit Marlies.ca/Memberships to purchase a Marlies 2019-20 Season Ticket Membership starting as low as $16 per seat and includes exclusive benefits like a Complimentary 18-person Suite, 50 per cent off underground parking and access to the Ticket Exchange Program.
For single game tickets, fans are encouraged to register to become a Marlies Insider at Marlies.ca/insider for ticket presale access and to stay up to date with all Marlies ticketing and team news.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 12 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Garret Sparks).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2019
- Thunderbirds Sign D Will Lochead to One-Year, One-Way AHL Deal - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sabres Acquire Jokiharju from Blackhawks - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Host Bruins in 2019-20 Home Opener - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Sign Defenseman Dillon Heatherington to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Open Home Schedule vs. Griffins, $5 Opening Night Tickets - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Sign Boucher, Rafferty, & Teves - Utica Comets
- Marlies Announce 2019-20 Home Opener - Toronto Marlies
- American Hockey League Announces 2019-20 Home Openers - AHL
- Admirals Host Laval in Home Opener October 12 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Penguins Host 2019-20 Home Opener on October 12 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Devils to Host Utica Comets in 2019-20 Home Opener - Binghamton Devils
- Condors Announce 2019-20 Home Opener - Bakersfield Condors
- Senators Announce Opening Night Presented by CAA - Belleville Senators
- Chicago Wolves Reveal Opponent for 2019-20 Home Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa Wild Announces 2019-20 Home Opener - Iowa Wild
- Sound Tigers to Face Penguins in Home Opener - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2019-20 Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Bears to Host Penguins in Home Opener on October 5 - Hershey Bears
- Ontario Reign 2019-20 Home Opener on October 4 - Ontario Reign
- Stars to Host Roadrunners for Home Opener - Texas Stars
- Rampage Announce Date for 2019-20 Home Opener - San Antonio Rampage
- Amerks Will Open 64th AHL Season at Home on Friday, October 4 against Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Thunderbirds to Open 2019-20 Season on Saturday, October 5 vs. Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Sign Three to AHL Deals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies Re-Sign Three Players - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Marlies Announce 2019-20 Home Opener
- Marlies Re-Sign Three Players
- Marlies Sign Darren Archibald
- Marlies Announce Player Signings
- Marlies Re-Sign Five Players