Chicago Wolves Reveal Opponent for 2019-20 Home Opener

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves will host their 2019-20 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 5, against the Central Division rival Grand Rapids Griffins at Allstate Arena. Fans attending the 7 p.m. game will receive a replica Western Conference Champions banner, courtesy of Jewel-Osco.

This marks the second season in a row and seventh time in Wolves history that Grand Rapids has served as the team's home-opening foe. In last year's home opener, the Wolves knocked off the Griffins 5-1 to kickstart their journey to a third straight Central Division title and a riveting postseason run that concluded with the franchise's fourth Calder Cup Finals appearance.

The rest of the Wolves' 76-game American Hockey League schedule will be released Wednesday. Led by head coach Rocky Thompson, Chicago will shoot to become the first team in the AHL's 83-year history to win four consecutive division crowns.

