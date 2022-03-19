Stars Point Streak Snapped in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, saw a five-game point streak come to an end in a back-and-forth game, falling 4-3 to the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The Admirals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, outshooting the Stars 8-4. Egor Afanasyev circled the Texas net and snapped a shot between Matt Jurusik and the post 8:17 into the game. Jimmy Huntington made it 2-0 when he one-timed a shot from between the face-off circles on a centering pass that came from the corner.

Curtis McKenzie scored his second power play goal in as many nights to cut the Stars deficit to one just 54 seconds into the middle frame, when he finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play at the edge of the crease. Texas tied the score late in the frame when Tanner Kero scooped up a rebound in the slot and fired it past Connor Ingram. Kero also assisted on McKenzie's goal earlier in the frame to extend his point streak to six games.

The Stars added another power play tally early in the third period to take their first lead when Ty Dellandrea tapped a loose puck over the goal line just 3:14 into the final frame. But Huntington buried the equalizer from the right circle just after a Texas penalty ended for his second of the game 3:31 later.

Milwaukee went back in front for good when Tommy Novak fired a shot into the top of the net from the left circle on an Admirals power play with 4:25 remaining in regulation. Ingram, who stopped 27 of 30 Stars shots, including 16 of 17 in the third period helped his team preserve the 4-3 win. Jurusik stopped 18 of 22 in the loss.

The Stars finish their four-game road trip Tuesday in Rosemont, Illinois at 7:00 p.m., when they face-off against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena.

