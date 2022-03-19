Islanders Host Crunch in Lone Game this Weekend

March 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (23-25-6-4, .483), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, return to Total Mortgage Arena tonight to host the Syracuse Crunch (27-21-6-2, .554) in their only game of the weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. It's the second of two meetings between the Islanders and Tampa's affiliate this season, and their only matchup in Bridgeport. The Islanders earned a 3-1 win in Syracuse on Nov. 10th when Chris Terry had a game-high two points (one goal, one assist) and Jakub Skarek (14-11-4) made 35 saves.

LISTEN ON RADIO: www.bit.ly/IslesRadio

WATCH LIVE: www.ahltv.com

LAST TIME OUT

Cory Schneider (8-10-3) made 42 saves and Chris Terry forced overtime with a power-play goal in the final minute of regulation in a 3-2 setback to the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center on Wednesday. The veteran goaltender was terrific from start to finish, making 19 first-period saves and stopping another 14 in the third to help Bridgeport earn a standings point for the third straight game (2-0-1-0). Kyle MacLean also notched his seventh goal of the season and his second of the month.

VIEW FROM SYRACUSE

Head coach Benoit Groulx's club has won three straight games and is unbeaten in regulation in its last six overall (5-0-0-1), recently moving into the fifth and final playoff spot in the North Division. Last night, Gage Goncalves scored the only goal of the evening and Max Lagace (11-7-1) made 25 saves in a 1-0 win against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to open a two-game road trip. Gabriel Dumont earned his team-leading 48th point with an assist and now shares 16th place among all AHL players in scoring. Syracuse wraps up a three-in-three series tomorrow night at home, hosting the Belleville Senators to complete an eventful weekend.

TWENTY-GOAL TERRY

Chris Terry has scored in back-to-back appearances seven times this season. He eclipsed the 20-goal mark for the eighth time in his career last Sunday and then notched his team-leading 21st goal and 45th point in 47 games on Wednesday. It was also his team-best sixth power-play goal. Terry's goal in Providence on Sunday gave him 596 career AHL points, moving him into sole possession of 50th place in League history (passing Trent Whitfield). He has not scored in three straight games yet this season, which he will look to accomplish tonight.

SCHNEIDER SAVES

Cory Schneider is 4-1-1 over his last six starts and has made at least 32 saves in six of his last seven. The veteran goaltender, who played his 600th professional game on Wednesday and celebrated his 36th birthday yesterday, has started three of Bridgeport's last four games and has played four times in the last 13 days. He has a 1.44 GAA and .958 save percentage in those four games.

FACING HIS FORMER TEAM

Former Crunch forward Andy Andreoff has been the definition of consistency for Bridgeport over the last month. He has 14 points (6g, 8a) in his last 13 games overall, and eight goals in his last 10 at home dating back to Jan. 23rd. He currently ranks third on the Islanders in scoring (35 points in 47 games) and second in goals (14). Andreoff played one season with Syracuse in 2018-19, setting career highs in goals (26), assists (29) and points (55) as an alternate captain.

QUICK HITS

Chris Terry (7g, 5a) and Austin Czarnik (6g, 6a) both have 12 points in their last nine games... Arnaud Durandeau has five goals in his last nine games and is tied for third on the team with a career-high 12 goals this season, matching Cole Bardreau... Bardreau, who played his 100th game with Bridgeport on Wednesday, has six points (4g, 2a) in his last six games... Bardreau's team-leading three shorthanded goals on the season are the 10th such instance in team history... The Islanders' penalty kill went 3-for-3 on Wednesday and now ranks sixth in the AHL overall (82.9%).

AFFILIATE UPDATE

New York Islanders (25-24-9); Last: 2-1 W at New York Rangers, Thursday -- Next: Today vs. Dallas, 2 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (26-22-4-2); Last: 3-0 W vs. South Carolina, last night -- Next: Tonight vs. Newfoundland, 7:05 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.