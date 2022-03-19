Moose Recall Defenceman Dean Stewart

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled defenceman Dean Stewart from the ECHL's Wichita Thunder.

Dean Stewart

Defenceman

Born June 12, 1998 -- Portage la Prairie, Man.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots R

Stewart, 23, registered four points (1G, 3A) in 12 games with the Moose this season. The Portage la Prairie, Man. product tallied his first AHL goal Sunday, Feb. 20 in a 4-3 overtime win against Milwaukee. In the ECHL, Stewart has recorded 11 points (4G, 7A) in 26 games with Wichita on the campaign.

The Moose continue their road trip with a clash against the Iowa Wild tonight. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

Tickets for all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

