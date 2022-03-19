Moose Recall Defenceman Dean Stewart
March 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled defenceman Dean Stewart from the ECHL's Wichita Thunder.
Dean Stewart
Defenceman
Born June 12, 1998 -- Portage la Prairie, Man.
Height 6.02 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots R
Stewart, 23, registered four points (1G, 3A) in 12 games with the Moose this season. The Portage la Prairie, Man. product tallied his first AHL goal Sunday, Feb. 20 in a 4-3 overtime win against Milwaukee. In the ECHL, Stewart has recorded 11 points (4G, 7A) in 26 games with Wichita on the campaign.
The Moose continue their road trip with a clash against the Iowa Wild tonight. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.
Tickets for all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
