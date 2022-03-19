Sparks Strong in Return as Reign Fall to Bakersfield

Two goals by Adam Cracknell helped the Bakersfield Condors (26-16-4-5) defeat the Ontario Reign (33-12-4-3) 3-2 on Friday night at Toyota Arena. The loss spoiled the return of Reign goaltender Garret Sparks, who made his first appearance since Jan. 8, returning from injury with at 34-save performance.

It was the first home regulation loss for Ontario since Dec. 31, 2021, snapping a streak of 14 straight games in which the team secured a point. Despite the defeat, Ontario remains in second place in the AHL's Pacific Division with a points percentage of 0.702.

Ontario took an early lead at 8:33 of the opening frame on a deflection in front by Samuel Fagemo that gave him his 20th goal of the 2021-22 season. The initial shot came from defender Marcus McIvor, while forward Vladimir Tkachev picked up the second helper on the play.

Defenseman Helge Grans added on with his seventh strike of the year to make it 2-0 at 11:26 of the period. The rookie blueliner blasted a shot past goaltender Stuart Skinner off a give-and-go play with forward TJ Tynan. Fagemo also factored into the play, earning the second assist.

The Condors got on the board and cut the lead in half before the end of the first when Brendan Perlini found the back of the net with a one-timer on a 4-on-3 power play at 18:56.

Bakersfield then evened the game at 1:28 of the second on Cracknell's first goal of the of the night. The contest remained tied at 2-2 until 11:50 of the third when Cracknell struck again on a rebound in front of the Reign net. It was the first and only lead for the Condors.

Skinner turned aside 21 shots for Bakersfield in the win, while his team outshot Ontario 37-23. Perlini's tally was the lone power play goal of the night, with the Condors going 1-for-3 while Ontario was 0-for-2 on the man-advantage.

It was a really good start. We were good for 17 minutes, then the last three minutes weren't as good and it kind of changed the game a little bit. We talk about the last three minutes of periods and the importance of it and we just need to learn from it and move forward. Again, it's a good team we're facing and they obviously had a lot of opportunities in the second half of the game and more scoring chances than us. We'll learn from the good that we did, especially in the first period, and go from there and get better tomorrow.

It's an opportunity for guys that haven't had as much ice or been in certain situations, and we want them to take advantage of those situations to be able to get more ice and contribute to the team. As far as the guys that have come in, they've played well. As a staff, and our players and our leaders, we talk to them about structure and the little things that we do as a team to get them acclimated as quickly as possible to what we do and how we play. All of them that have come in have been good listeners and tried to play within the team structure, and that's what you do. There's reminders, video and minute-by-minute communication about the reads that they have.

He made some really big saves on some breakaways and some in-tight plays that put a lot of pressure on the net. Good for him coming back and putting in a really good effort.

On playing more minutes and partnering with Cameron Gaunce

It's very fun and its what every player wants, to get as many minutes as possible. I'm just trying to do my best and its very fun. We played together earlier this season and I love it. He's a great guy and he talks a lot. He helps a lot on and off the ice, so its very good.

On connecting with Fagemo and Tynan for a first period goal

Well, first it was a great pass from Sammy [Fagemo] and then I saw Tynan. When you pass the puck to Tynes, he's always going to know the next step. And it was a very good play by him too. [Sammy and I] live together and we're basically a little family; we're brothers. It's very fun to play with him and he's a good guy.

The Reign continue their schedule on Sunday afternoon with a 5 p.m. PST matchup against the Abbotsford Canucks at Toyota Arena.

