Heat Fall Friday at Colorado, 4-3
March 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
LOVELAND, Colo. - Jakob Pelletier and Matthew Phillips each notched multi-point efforts as the Stockton Heat (35-11-4-1) fell on the road to the Colorado Eagles (30-17-4-3) by a 4-3 final score at the Budweiser Events Center.
The Heat took the lead in the first with Pelletier notching his team-leading 23rd goal of the season, and Luke Philp added on to the advantage with his marker 8:11 into the second.
Colorado responded with two consecutive scores of its own, Jean-Luc Foudy and Andreas Wingerli lighting the lamp in the second to push the game to the third frame tied at two a side.
Stockton once again gained the upper hand as Phillips scored 1:13 into the period, but a pair of goals from the Eagles over the final 15:01 of the final frame was the difference in the 4-3 decision.
NOTABLE
Stockton has lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season.
The Heat are now 16-1-0-1 on the year when Jakob Pelletier scores.
The game was the first time this season Stockton has lost in regulation when leading after a period, now 20-1-2-1.
Stockton is now 1-2-0-0 at Colorado.
The Heat are now 13-1-1-0 following losses this season.
Stockton is now 25-2-1-0 on the year when scoring on the power play.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 2-for-5
STK PK - 3-for-3
THREE STARS
First - Shane Bowers (1g)
Second - Jean-Luc Foudy (1g)
Third - Andreas Wingerli (1g(
GOALIES
W - Justus Annunen (28 saves on 31 shots faced)
L - Dustin Wolf (38 saves on 42 shots faced)
UP NEXT
The Heat will close their weekend set at Colorado Saturday, then have a Tuesday game at San Jose and return home to Stockton Arena for Latin Celebration Night on Friday, March 25 - a 6 p.m. puck drop.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2022
- Preds Recall Two, Ads Summon Pair - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs Return Home for Busy Weekend Starting with Grand Rapids Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Host Crunch in Lone Game this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #52: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Secure 4-3 Shootout Win Friday Night Against San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Defeated by Gulls 3-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Clinch Season Series over Henderson - San Diego Gulls
- Sparks Strong in Return as Reign Fall to Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Storms Back for 4-3 Win over Heat - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Fall Friday at Colorado, 4-3 - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.