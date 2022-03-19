Heat Fall Friday at Colorado, 4-3

LOVELAND, Colo. - Jakob Pelletier and Matthew Phillips each notched multi-point efforts as the Stockton Heat (35-11-4-1) fell on the road to the Colorado Eagles (30-17-4-3) by a 4-3 final score at the Budweiser Events Center.

The Heat took the lead in the first with Pelletier notching his team-leading 23rd goal of the season, and Luke Philp added on to the advantage with his marker 8:11 into the second.

Colorado responded with two consecutive scores of its own, Jean-Luc Foudy and Andreas Wingerli lighting the lamp in the second to push the game to the third frame tied at two a side.

Stockton once again gained the upper hand as Phillips scored 1:13 into the period, but a pair of goals from the Eagles over the final 15:01 of the final frame was the difference in the 4-3 decision.

NOTABLE

Stockton has lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season.

The Heat are now 16-1-0-1 on the year when Jakob Pelletier scores.

The game was the first time this season Stockton has lost in regulation when leading after a period, now 20-1-2-1.

Stockton is now 1-2-0-0 at Colorado.

The Heat are now 13-1-1-0 following losses this season.

Stockton is now 25-2-1-0 on the year when scoring on the power play.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 2-for-5

STK PK - 3-for-3

THREE STARS

First - Shane Bowers (1g)

Second - Jean-Luc Foudy (1g)

Third - Andreas Wingerli (1g(

GOALIES

W - Justus Annunen (28 saves on 31 shots faced)

L - Dustin Wolf (38 saves on 42 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat will close their weekend set at Colorado Saturday, then have a Tuesday game at San Jose and return home to Stockton Arena for Latin Celebration Night on Friday, March 25 - a 6 p.m. puck drop.

