Penguins Topple Comets, 3-2
March 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins toppled the Eastern Conference-leading Utica Comets, 3-2, on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (26-24-4-4) rattled off three-straight goals during the course of play to build a cushion against the visiting Comets, and then goaltender Louis Domingue held down the fort with his 26 saves.
A fast-paced first period ended with Utica's Frédérick Gauthier scoring on a breakaway with 2:03 left before the intermission.
The Penguins flipped that one-goal deficit to a one-goal lead with a pair of swift strikes early in the middle frame. First, Cam Lee used some elusive skating at the blue line to find space for a wrist shot that was tipped in by Sam Poulin at 2:28. Roughly three minutes later, Drew O'Connor set up Jordy Bellerive for a snipe from the left hashmark, putting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ahead, 2-1.
Filip Hållander increased that lead to 3-1 with another tip in at 4:13 of the third period.
The Penguins were faced with three penalty kills during the third period, where Domingue truly shined. He made a smooth, post-to-post kick save on a scorching one-timer unleashed by Fabian Zetterlund during the first of those three man advantages.
After that, the Penguins did a lights-out job of blocking shots to lighten their goalie's workload throughout the final frame. However, Utica cashed in on a six-on-four, extra-attacker power play with 4.7 seconds left in regulation to put another blemish on Domingue's stellar showing.
Akira Schmid was dealt the loss for Utica, stopping 16 of the 19 shots he faced.
Now Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hits the road for four-straight away games, all played north of the border. The first of which is Tuesday, Mar. 22 against the Toronto Marlies. Puck drop between the Penguins and Marlies is 7:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Mar. 30 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Game time for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's return home is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets for the Penguins' remaining home games as well as season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2022
- Eagles Country Raises $115,237 for Five-Year-Old Jayce Vogel in Loss to Heat - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Clinch Playoff Berth with 10-3 Win Saturday at Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Top Monsters in Overtime Thriller to Sweep Weekend - Rochester Americans
- Bunnaman and Rubtsov Traded to Florida/Charlotte in Claude Giroux Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ads Battle Back to Down Stars - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Tough out 4-2 Win over Iowa - Manitoba Moose
- Lucky Seven: Phantoms Sweep First-Place Springfield - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Belleville Sens Drop 5-2 Decision to Hartford Wolf Pack - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Fall Short at Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Islanders Roll to 7-4 Win over Syracuse - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Roll over Griffins in Saturday Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Send Owen Tippett to Flyers as Part of Trade to Acquire Claude Giroux - Charlotte Checkers
- Wild Drop First of Two to Moose, 5-2 - Iowa Wild
- Stars Point Streak Snapped in Milwaukee - Texas Stars
- Penguins Topple Comets, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Knock off Senators Thanks to Strong Third Period - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Downed by Islanders, 7-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Topped by Phantoms - Springfield Thunderbirds
- True & Daccord Lift Checkers to Another Shootout Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Back-And-Forth Ends in 6-5 Overtime Loss to Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Fall to Charlotte Checkers in Shootout, 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Late Comeback Not Enough, Comets Fall 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Wolves Rally to Bounce Toronto - Chicago Wolves
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Urho Vaakanainen, John Moore, 2022 First-Round, 2023 and 2024 Second-Round Selections from Boston - San Diego Gulls
- Big Second Period Leads Rocket to 5-1 Win over Bears - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Reassign Thomas Hickey to Ontario (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders
- Defender Thomas Hickey Loaned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Game Preview vs. San Diego: March 19 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Foerster to OHL, Fitzgerald to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Barracuda's Onyebuchi Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Moose Recall Defenceman Dean Stewart - Manitoba Moose
- Heat Aim to Snap Skid, Clinch Playoff Berth Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Host Wolves for 2 Straight - Toronto Marlies
- 5 Things: Heat at Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Look to End Road Trip on Strong Note against Senators - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Preds Recall Two, Ads Summon Pair - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs Return Home for Busy Weekend Starting with Grand Rapids Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Host Crunch in Lone Game this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #52: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Secure 4-3 Shootout Win Friday Night Against San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Defeated by Gulls 3-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Clinch Season Series over Henderson - San Diego Gulls
- Sparks Strong in Return as Reign Fall to Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Storms Back for 4-3 Win over Heat - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Fall Friday at Colorado, 4-3 - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Topple Comets, 3-2
- Goalies Shine, But Penguins Fall by a Hair to Crunch, 1-0
- Penguins Weekly
- Penguins Surge Past Wolf Pack for 4-2 Win
- Poulin Menace: Hat Trick Grants Pens 6-2 Win on Star Wars Night