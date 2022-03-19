Silver Knights Defeated by Gulls 3-1
March 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Diego Gulls, 3-1, on March 18 at Pechanga Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Gulls rightwing Jacob Perreault scored the first goal of the game in the first period to give them an early lead. Midway through the second frame, Greg Printz furthered the lead 2-0. Nikolas Brouillard scored the third of the night for San Diego late in the second period. Pavel Dorofeyev put Henderson on the board at the start of the third frame, bringing them within two. The Gulls defeated the Silver Knights, 3-1.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights return home to Orleans Arena to take on the San Diego Gulls on March 19 at 7 p.m. Watch the matchup on AHLtv or MY LVTV, which can be found over-the-air on channel 33.2, on Cox Cable channel 12, and on channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network and listen in on 1230 The Game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2022
- Preds Recall Two, Ads Summon Pair - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs Return Home for Busy Weekend Starting with Grand Rapids Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Host Crunch in Lone Game this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #52: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Secure 4-3 Shootout Win Friday Night Against San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Defeated by Gulls 3-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Clinch Season Series over Henderson - San Diego Gulls
- Sparks Strong in Return as Reign Fall to Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Storms Back for 4-3 Win over Heat - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Fall Friday at Colorado, 4-3 - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Defeated by Gulls 3-1
- Silver Knights Fall 6-1 to Gulls
- Series Preview vs. San Diego: March 16 & 18
- Brandon Kruse Signed to Professional Tryout
- Henderson Victorious over Iowa, 6-1