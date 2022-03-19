Silver Knights Defeated by Gulls 3-1

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Diego Gulls, 3-1, on March 18 at Pechanga Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Gulls rightwing Jacob Perreault scored the first goal of the game in the first period to give them an early lead. Midway through the second frame, Greg Printz furthered the lead 2-0. Nikolas Brouillard scored the third of the night for San Diego late in the second period. Pavel Dorofeyev put Henderson on the board at the start of the third frame, bringing them within two. The Gulls defeated the Silver Knights, 3-1.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights return home to Orleans Arena to take on the San Diego Gulls on March 19 at 7 p.m. Watch the matchup on AHLtv or MY LVTV, which can be found over-the-air on channel 33.2, on Cox Cable channel 12, and on channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network and listen in on 1230 The Game.

