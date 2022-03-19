Panthers Send Owen Tippett to Flyers as Part of Trade to Acquire Claude Giroux
March 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers swung a big trade Saturday night, landing Claude Giroux from Philadelphia.
Florida made a splash by acquiring Giroux along with Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov and a 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for Owen Tippett, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick.
Both Bunnaman and Rubtsov were on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' roster prior to the trade.
Bunnaman, 23, has 11 points (6g, 5a) in 41 games for Lehigh Valley this season and has appeared in 15 games for Philadelphia. A fourth-round pick in 2016 by the Flyers, Bunnaman is in his fourth pro season and has logged 54 points (32g, 22a) in 147 AHL games and three points (1g, 2a) in 54 NHL games.
Rubtsov, 23, has six points (2g, 4a) in 37 games for the Phantoms this season. The 22nd overall pick in 2016, Rubtsov is in his fourth full pro season having posted 29 points (10g, 19a) in 93 AHL games and appearing in four NHL games for the Flyers. The forward has also appeared in 61 KHL games with 11 points (3g, 8a) to show.
Tippett departs after spending 12 games with the Checkers this season and racking up 18 points (6g, 12a) along the way.
