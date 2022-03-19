Game Preview vs. San Diego: March 19

The Henderson Silver Knights (24-22-3-1) return home to Orleans Arena after six games on the road, where they will take on the San Diego Gulls (23-25-2-0) on Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. PT. Also, tonight is the team's first-ever $2 Beer Knight.

NOTES

Henderson sits in sixth place in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, the Silver Knights' record is 2-7-1-0.

A win tonight would give the Silver Knights their 50th franchise win.

Henderson goaltender Jiri Patera has played in 15 games, clocking 882:58 minutes. He has won six of those games, with a goals-against average of 2.92.

Maxim Marushev is tied for third place with the AHL rookie leaders in shorthanded goals, with two of his six goals this season coming while HSK was down a man. His record on the season is 16 points (6G, 10A).

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The San Diego Gulls are in seventh place in the Pacific Division, with a 7-3-0-0 record in their past ten matchups.

Nikolas Brouillard leads the Gulls' point leaderboard and is eighth overall among AHL defenseman point leaders with 34 points (12G, 22) in 48 games played this season. He has four assists and three goals in the five games against Henderson this season. Brouillard also is the leading defenseman in the league with the most goals scored.

Hunter Drew sits in second in Gulls point leaders with 30 (13G, 17A). On March 16th against the Silver Knights, Drew tallied two goals and two assists during the contest.

LAST TIME AROUND

The Silver Knights and the Gulls recently met on March 16 and March 18 at Pechanga Arena. San Diego won both games, winning the first contest 6-1, with the Silver Knights goal coming from Peter DiLiberatore. In the second meeting, San Diego was victorious over Henderson, 3-1. The sole Henderson goal came from Pavel Dorofeyev in the third frame.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 39 points (22G, 17A)

*Daniil Miromanov: 30 points (6G, 24A)

Ben Jones: 27 points (18G, 9A)

Sven Baertschi: 25 points (13G, 12A)

*Jake Leschyshyn: 24 points (12G, 12A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch: AHLtv or My LVTV (over-the-air on channel 33.2, Cox Cable channel 12, and channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network)

Listen: 1230 The Game

