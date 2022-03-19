Moose Tough out 4-2 Win over Iowa
March 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (32-17-3-2) faced the Iowa Wild (23-25-4-3) Saturday evening at Wells Fargo Arena. The Moose were coming off a 5-4 overtime loss against Abbotsford on March 16.
The first period saw the Moose get on the board first. Jimmy Oligny swatted the puck over to Simon Lundmark in the offensive zone. The defenceman fired the bouncing disc and found twine past Zane McIntyre for the 1-0 Moose lead. Manitoba added to their lead with a tally from Nicholas Jones. Nelson Nogier's shot from the point got through and Jones was waiting to slide the rebound home for a 2-0 lead. Evan Cormier saved all five shots he faced in the first. McIntyre ended the frame with 12 saves of his own.
Iowa got on the board in the second period. Nick Swaney got free in the Moose zone and beat everyone to a rebound before tucking it past Cormier. That tally cut the Manitoba lead to 2-1. The Moose fired right back and re-established their two-goal lead with a blast on the power play. Bobby Lynch struck home his sixth of the season to give the visiting Moose a 3-1 edge. Iowa cut into the lead once again with a tipped shot from Kyle Rau with a minute left in the second. Manitoba responded quickly with a breakaway goal from Mikey Eyssimont. The Moose led 4-2 after 40 minutes of play and came away ahead 23-15 in shots.
Manitoba pulled away in the third with a goal from Cole Maier. The forward netted his 15th of the season off the rush for a 5-2 Moose lead. The Wild fought to gain some traction as the contest wore on, but were unable to find a way to send the puck past Cormier. The horn sounded to draw the game to a close as the Moose skated away with a 5-2 win. Cormier ended his night with 27 saves and the victory. McIntyre recorded 24 of his own in the loss.
Quotable
Moose Goaltender Evan Cormier (Click for full interview)
"The boys came out really hard tonight. We had a fast-paced first period and I didn't see too many shots. It's hard for goalies to stay in the game but I felt really good out there and very confident with the group."
Statbook
Nicholas Jones recorded his 19th point of the season. That ties a previous career high set back in 2019-20 with Hartford
Bobby Lynch has scored in consecutive contests
David Gustafsson registered three points (1G, 2A) his past two games
Declan Chisholm has two points (1G, 1A) his past pair of games
What's Next?
The Moose rematch with the Iowa Wild on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.
Tickets for all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
