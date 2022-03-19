Preds Recall Two, Ads Summon Pair

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defensemen Jeremy Davies and Matt Tennyson from Milwaukee. In addition, the Admirals have recalled defensemen Jake McLaughlin and Xavier Bouchard from the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.

Davies made his season debut with the Predators on Jan. 18 vs. Vancouver, logging 12:30 of ice time. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound blueliner has established careers highs in several categories with the Admirals in 2021-22, including goals (6), assists (25), points (31) and power-play goals (2). Davies has 12 points (4g-8a) in his last nine games at the AHL level, leads Milwaukee defensemen in points and assists and is second in plus-minus (+12). A native of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., Davies has appeared in 17 career NHL games since making his League debut with the Predators on March 9, 2021 at Carolina; he recorded an assist for his first career NHL point on April 3, 2021 vs. Chicago.

Tennyson has recorded three assists in four games with the Predators this season, including a multi-point performance (2a) on Jan. 22 vs. Detroit. He's spent the majority of the 2021-22 campaign with Milwaukee, where he's tallied 14 points (3g-11a) - his most in the AHL since notching 21 (4g-17a) in 2018-19 - in 46 games. Undrafted, the Minneapolis, Minn., native is a veteran of 11 professional seasons in which he's suited up for 169 games in the NHL and 351 in the AHL.

McLaughlin leads Florida blueliners in scoring with 33 points (5g-28a), while skating in 47 contests with the Blades. He has played in three games with Milwaukee, making his Admirals debut on December 17th against Chicago.

Playing in his first pro season, Bouchard has four goals and 14 assists for 18 points and 36 PIMs in 49 contests. He has skated in one game for the Ads, registering two PIMs on January 1st vs. Grand Rapids.

The Admirals will play host to the Texas Stars tonight at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

