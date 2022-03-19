Foerster to OHL, Fitzgerald to Phantoms
March 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced multiple transactions according to Flyers' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher:
Forward Tyson Foerster has been loaned to the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League, according to Flyers' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
Forward Ryan Fitzgerald has cleared waivers and has been loaned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Forward Gerry Mayhew has been placed on waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers.
Foerster, 20, had shoulder surgery in November following an injury in Lehigh Valley's game at Charlotte on November 6, 2021. The #23 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft returns to his OHL team with the Barrie Colts where he last played in 2019-20. Foerster scored two goals with one assist in nine games with the Phantoms this season and also scored 10-7-17 in 24 games with the Phantoms in the abbreivated 2020-21 campain.
Fitzgerald, 27, signed an NHL contract with the Flyers after a successful campaign with the Phantoms in 2020-21 in which he led the team with 12 goals. But Fitzgerald required hip surgery in September and has been on the Long-Term Injured Reserve ever since. He was activated from injured reserve and placed on waivers by the Flyers on Friday and then officially loaned to the Phantoms on Saturday upon clearing waivers. The Boston College product has played in 223 career AHL games with the Phantoms and Providence Bruins scoring 55-69-124. Ryan is the son of New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald.
Mayhew, 26, has six goals in 25 games with the Flyers this season and also played in 24 games with the Phantoms scoring 9-7-16 this year. The Ferris State product led the AHL with 39 goals with the Wild in the 2019-20 season. Mayhew has scored 106 career goals in the AHL with 88 assists for 194 points in 252 games with Iowa and Lehigh Valley. He also has scored 8-1-9 in 42 career NHL games with Minnesota and Philadelphia. If Mayhew gets through waivers unclaimed then he would be eligible to be loaned to the Phantoms should the Flyers choose.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms continue their six-game road-trip with a Saturday night rematch at the Springfield Thunderbirds.
