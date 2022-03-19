IceHogs Return Home for Busy Weekend Starting with Grand Rapids Tonight

Rockford, IL- The Rockford IceHogs return home for back-to-back games this weekend beginning with a matchup against the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at 6:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 1,500 fans in the building will receive an exclusive hat designed by IceHogs own Isaak Phillips! Tonight is the seventh of eight meetings between the two clubs.

Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!

Key Points Up for Grabs as Playoff Push Continues

With less than two months left in the regular season and Rockford currently sitting in the fifth and final playoff spot, tonight's matchup will be critical as the IceHogs continue to make a push for playoffs. The IceHogs come into tonight sitting in fifth place in the Central Division with a 24-23-3-1 record and .510 winning percentage through 51 games played. The Griffins are just one spot ahead of Rockford, with a 26-23-5-2 record and .527 winning percentage through 56 games played.

Unexpected Trouble

With just two matchups against Grand Rapids left this season, Rockford has continued to struggle in contests with the Griffins. This season the IceHogs have won just one out of six matchups against Grand Rapids. The lone victory came on Dec. 4 when Rockford defeated Grand Rapids 4-1 on the road. With just three matchups remaining between the two teams this year, the Griffins have already clinched the season series.

Who's the Leader

The IceHogs have several players leading the entire league in various categories right now. Forward Josiah Slavin is tied for first among rookies and tied for fourth overall in the AHL with three shorthanded goals. Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied for first in the AHL with three shorthanded assists, while forward Michal Teply is first among rookies and tied for second overall in the AHL with three shootout goals.

After tonight's matchup the IceHogs turn right back around for a game against the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday, March 20 at 4:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center for Family Sunday!

2021-22 Regular-Season Records

Rockford: 24-23-3-1 (5th, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 26-23-5-2 (4th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule

Oct. 15 at Grand Rapids, 6-1 Loss

Nov. 6 at Rockford, 2-1 Loss Recap & Highlights

Dec. 3 at Grand Rapids, 4-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Dec. 4 at Grand Rapids, 6-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Feb. 19 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m. 5-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Feb. 20 at Rockford, 4 p.m., 5-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Mar. 19 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Apr. 20 at Rockford, 4 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Griffins 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-5-0-0

IceHogs vs. Griffins, All-Time

54-48-5-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Grand Rapids: Ben Simon (4th season with Griffins)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Grand Rapids: Detroit Red Wings

