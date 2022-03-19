Islanders Reassign Thomas Hickey to Ontario (AHL)

The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that defenseman Thomas Hickey has been reassigned to the Ontario Reign (AHL).

Hickey, 33, played 29 games with Bridgeport this season, recording 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and a plus-14 rating. He also made two appearances with New York.

During his 13-year professional career, Hickey has appeared in 456 NHL games with the Islanders, collecting 117 points (22 goals, 95 assists).

The Calgary, Alberta native was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the 2007 NHL Draft.

