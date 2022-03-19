Islanders Reassign Thomas Hickey to Ontario (AHL)
March 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that defenseman Thomas Hickey has been reassigned to the Ontario Reign (AHL).
Hickey, 33, played 29 games with Bridgeport this season, recording 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and a plus-14 rating. He also made two appearances with New York.
During his 13-year professional career, Hickey has appeared in 456 NHL games with the Islanders, collecting 117 points (22 goals, 95 assists).
The Calgary, Alberta native was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the 2007 NHL Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2022
- Islanders Reassign Thomas Hickey to Ontario (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders
- Defender Thomas Hickey Loaned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Game Preview vs. San Diego: March 19 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Foerster to OHL, Fitzgerald to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Barracuda's Onyebuchi Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Moose Recall Defenceman Dean Stewart - Manitoba Moose
- Heat Aim to Snap Skid, Clinch Playoff Berth Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Host Wolves for 2 Straight - Toronto Marlies
- 5 Things: Heat at Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Look to End Road Trip on Strong Note against Senators - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Preds Recall Two, Ads Summon Pair - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs Return Home for Busy Weekend Starting with Grand Rapids Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Host Crunch in Lone Game this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #52: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Secure 4-3 Shootout Win Friday Night Against San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Defeated by Gulls 3-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Clinch Season Series over Henderson - San Diego Gulls
- Sparks Strong in Return as Reign Fall to Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Storms Back for 4-3 Win over Heat - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Fall Friday at Colorado, 4-3 - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.